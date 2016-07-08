Motorsports Photography Blog
alanmedlock.com

Barton Bike Night. 7 July 2016

08/07/16 18:24
I dropped by for a quick look around quite early in the evening and even then only just managed to find a space to park the car. Just as in previous years there was a good atmosphere with a vast variety of bikes and people - but disappointingly there seemed to be too few trade stands.

Barton Bike Night

Early in the evening and the side streets filled up quickly.

Barton Bike Night

Not sure what to make of this….

Jester tank paint scheme

Nice tank job.

Daniel Drayton Honda CBR650F supersport

Scunthorpe's Daniel Drayton and his Honda CBR650F Supersport machine.

Honda RC45 group

Nice group of RC45's

Barton Bike Night

Strange concept… strange juxtaposition of bikes for that matter.

Hippy chick chopper

Eye catching 60's theme.

blog comments powered by Disqus