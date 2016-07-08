Barton Bike Night. 7 July 2016

I dropped by for a quick look around quite early in the evening and even then only just managed to find a space to park the car. Just as in previous years there was a good atmosphere with a vast variety of bikes and people - but disappointingly there seemed to be too few trade stands.





Early in the evening and the side streets filled up quickly.







Not sure what to make of this….







Nice tank job.







Scunthorpe's Daniel Drayton and his Honda CBR650F Supersport machine.







Nice group of RC45's







Strange concept… strange juxtaposition of bikes for that matter.







Eye catching 60's theme.

