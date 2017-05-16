BARC National Championship Meeting. Cadwell Park 14th May 2017
Legends rolling start
Robert King Legend 34 Ford Coupe
Paul Simmons Legend 34 Ford Coupe
Zac Hughes Legend Coupe
Miles Rudman chased by Jack Parker
John Mickel very closely followed by Jack Parker
First bend of the first lap..
Steve Harris in the beautiful Saker RAPX S1-400 returns to the paddock
A never ending job on Sunday
Steve Rowlands VW Beetle had some close attention during the race
The 2CV of Matthew Hollis also had some battle scars
Simon Sheridan returns to action after hitting the tyre wall
Jacob Carter Ford Puma thro Hall Bends
Daniel Turner getting some fresh air in his smart car
