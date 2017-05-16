Motorsports Photography Blog
alanmedlock.com

BARC National Championship Meeting. Cadwell Park 14th May 2017

16/05/17 11:15



legends rolling start
Legends rolling start

Robert King Legend 34 Ford Coupe
Robert King Legend 34 Ford Coupe

Paul Simmons Legend 34 Ford Coup
Paul Simmons Legend 34 Ford Coupe

Zac Hughes Legend Coupe
Zac Hughes Legend Coupe

Miles Rudman chased by Jack Parker
Miles Rudman chased by Jack Parker

John Mickel very closely followed by Jack Parker
John Mickel very closely followed by Jack Parker

legends crash recovery
First bend of the first lap..

Steve Harris, Saker RAPX S1-400
Steve Harris in the beautiful Saker RAPX S1-400 returns to the paddock

marshal replacing marker
A never ending job on Sunday

Steven rowland, VW Beetle
Steve Rowlands VW Beetle had some close attention during the race

matthew hollis, 2CV
The 2CV of Matthew Hollis also had some battle scars

Simon Sheridan returns to action after hitting tyre wall
Simon Sheridan returns to action after hitting the tyre wall

Jacob Carter, Ford Puma
Jacob Carter Ford Puma thro Hall Bends

Daniel Turner, smart car
Daniel Turner getting some fresh air in his smart car

Tags: , ,

blog comments powered by Disqus