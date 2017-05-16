BARC National Championship Meeting. Cadwell Park 14th May 2017







Legends rolling start





Robert King Legend 34 Ford Coupe





Paul Simmons Legend 34 Ford Coupe





Zac Hughes Legend Coupe





Miles Rudman chased by Jack Parker





John Mickel very closely followed by Jack Parker





First bend of the first lap..





Steve Harris in the beautiful Saker RAPX S1-400 returns to the paddock





A never ending job on Sunday





Steve Rowlands VW Beetle had some close attention during the race





The 2CV of Matthew Hollis also had some battle scars





Simon Sheridan returns to action after hitting the tyre wall





Jacob Carter Ford Puma thro Hall Bends





Daniel Turner getting some fresh air in his smart car

