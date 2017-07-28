Moto Time Attack, Cadwell Park 16 July 2017

About Moto Time Attack [MTA]. MTA is a competition for riders to set the quickest lap on their machine in accordance with a class that is relevant to both rider and motorcycle. Classing is currently based on engine size and bike specification, as well as taking into account rider experience and speed. Bikes are run in timed sessions by class, with competitors on track together. The aim of MTA is to allow riders to participate in a series of timed sessions during the event, perfecting setup and times until the Final session when the lap times result in the final classification for the class podiums. MTA regulations are set together with the ACU to form specific and unique rules that only apply to MTA. MTA timing is handled by industry leaders, TSL.

There was a sizeable crowd for the launch of Moto Time Attack, which is based on the successful format for cars where the winner is determined by the fastest lap time. The high attendance was undoubtedly boosted by good advertising in the local press, TV and radio, free entry and the heavily publicised attendance of Guy Martin. Not only was admission free but there was no charge for the event programme either. I'll let the MTA provide the details..







I'd just arrived as Guy Martin coasted to a halt in front of me on the GSX - R1100 based Martek due to an ignition fault. Rather than take the recovery truck…











with a little help he pushed it back, but the paddock entrance at the Mountain is a lot steeper than it looks.