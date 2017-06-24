Motorsports Photography Blog

British Superbikes Knockhill. 18 June 2017

24/06/17 19:47
The sun was out for most of the day which made a pleasant change from past visits and there was a good sized crowd as usual. Unfortunately Leon Haslam, Christian Iddon and Glen Irwin were not racing in the MCE Superbike event due to injuries sustained in heavy crashes during practice.


james ellison wheelie

James Ellison pulling a wheelie at the end of morning warm up. Adding to his seemingly endless run of bad luck this season he slid off in Race 1 but finished second in Race 2


knockhill luke mossey

Luke Mossey left Knockhill leading the British Superbike Championship on 141 points, Leon Haslam second with 111 points


knockhill josh brookes

Josh Brookes in Race 1 just before he slid off at the hairpin.


knockhill Jake dixon

Jake Dixon after winning his first Superbike race - he was visibly shell shocked.


thomas strudwick crash

Scott Swann (45) and Sam Burman (54) pass Thomas Strudwick after falling at the hairpin. Thomas started the round in 2nd place of the championship but dropped to 3rd.



richard cooper bennets suzuki

Richard Cooper, Bennets Suzuki


mason law

Start line action - Mason Law, STAUFF Connect Academy Kawasaki


jordan weaving crashes

Jordan Weaving was another faller at the hairpin. Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship


niall mackenzie

Anglo Scottish Pro-Am Challenge winner Niall Mackenzie


suzuki merlin sidecar

On my way out I spotted this nice road going Suzuki Hayabusa outfit with Merlin sidecar.

