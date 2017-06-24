British Superbikes Knockhill. 18 June 2017

The sun was out for most of the day which made a pleasant change from past visits and there was a good sized crowd as usual. Unfortunately Leon Haslam, Christian Iddon and Glen Irwin were not racing in the MCE Superbike event due to injuries sustained in heavy crashes during practice.







James Ellison pulling a wheelie at the end of morning warm up. Adding to his seemingly endless run of bad luck this season he slid off in Race 1 but finished second in Race 2









Luke Mossey left Knockhill leading the British Superbike Championship on 141 points, Leon Haslam second with 111 points









Josh Brookes in Race 1 just before he slid off at the hairpin.









Jake Dixon after winning his first Superbike race - he was visibly shell shocked.









Scott Swann (45) and Sam Burman (54) pass Thomas Strudwick after falling at the hairpin. Thomas started the round in 2nd place of the championship but dropped to 3rd.











Richard Cooper, Bennets Suzuki









Start line action - Mason Law, STAUFF Connect Academy Kawasaki









Jordan Weaving was another faller at the hairpin. Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship









Anglo Scottish Pro-Am Challenge winner Niall Mackenzie









On my way out I spotted this nice road going Suzuki Hayabusa outfit with Merlin sidecar.