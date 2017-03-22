BSB Official Pre Season Test Day Donington Park 22nd March 2017







I'd been looking forward to this for some time but the weather forecasts got worse as the day approached and sure enough it was a bitterly cold overcast day, rain developing during the morning. Despite the weather there was a surprisingly high attendance.

The first Superbike practice was a little thin on the ground with many riders missing the session in which defending champion Shakey Byrne was fastest. A number of riders were missing in the remaining two sessions, preferring not to risk the tricky conditions. Christian Iddon and Josh Brookes were fastest in the 2nd and 3rd sessions respectively with Iddon fastest overall with a best time of 1.42.674.

Despite the conditions it was good to see the season get underway but it also meant the times were meaningless and I'm no wiser as to who this years title contenders are likely to be!











Leon Haslam - JG Speedfit Kawasaki







Glen Irwin - Be Wiser Ducati







Shaun Winfield - Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha







Classic Yamaha Livery







Michael Dunlop - Bennetts Suzuki





