British Superbikes Oulton Park 1 May 2017





The Bank Holiday Monday trip to Oulton Park, one of my favourite circuits, was a must and arriving at the circuit quite early it was obvious that this was going to be a big crowd. The day started overcast with some drizzle which left the track in a tricky, slippery condition for the morning warm up sessions. However the weather gradually improved with some good spells of sunshine and a dry track.

Unfortunately Bank Holiday events usually mean that theres going to be some pain leaving any circuit and you have to be prepared for that. I thought that I had a good "escape" strategy for the end of the day but in the end it took an hour to move about 10 car lengths as it had descending into the usual free for all. Fortunately I spotted that an exit route along the circuit itself had been opened behind me and I managed to squeeze thro the surrounding cars to reach it. Progress was steady and I came out the wrong side of the circuit but at least the traffic was moving and civilised.

Both superbike races were excellent, marred only by Leon Haslams spectacular high speed crash when he collided with Ellison whose McAMS Yamaha had developed a fault. Haslam who was following had no time to react and was fortunate to escape the resulting crash unhurt after his bike was destroyed. You also have to feel for Ellison who hasn't had the rub of the green so far this season.





Walking around the paddock Peter Haslers bright 959 Ducati Panigale caught my eye





James Nagy's Superstock Kawasaki 600 after a morning warm-up spill. Damage didn't look too bad and it was fixed in time for the race.





Tommy Bridewell, Team WD-40 Kawasaki ZX10RR





Jake Dixon, Royal Airforce Regular & Reserve Kawasaki ZX10RR





Shaun Winfield, Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha YZF-R1





Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire TAG Racing Yamaha YZF-R1





James Ellison. McAMS Yamaha





Superbikes at Brittens





Jason O'Halloran on the improving new Honda Fireblade CBR1000RR SP2





Leon Haslam, JG Speedfit Kawasaki





Sam Burman, Team WNT / Burman Racing KTM250, Hel Performance British Motostar Championship.





Sam followed by Storm Stacey (great name!) and Max Cook





Tom Booth-Amos, Hel Performance British Motostar Championship leader, race winner and fastest lap.



