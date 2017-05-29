Thundersport GB Championships 28 May 2017







Saturday was definitely the best choice, warm and sunny all day.





Greg Madero, Kawasaki 650, celebrates after winning both Supertwin races.





Johnny Towers, Kawasaki 650 was runner up in both Supertwin races.





Jason Markham survives a trip on the grass out of Coppice





Michael Neeves, BMW 1000





Dave Brook, BMW 1000





Lee Williams, Kawasaki 1000





Luke MacRea accelerating hard at the start of the Supersport race.





Chris Ganley, Yamaha 1000 - brave and inspirational I wouldn't have thought it possible.





Sportsman and Elite 600 riders held at the chicane after red flag.





William White, 600 Elite points leader



