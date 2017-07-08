British Superbikes Snetterton 1st and 2nd July 2017

Two great days of racing with perfect weather for the fifth round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Snetterton. The Norfolk track seems to have the best traffic management in place of all the MSV circuits, easy to park and more importantly easy to leave. I made my way back to the car after Sundays last race slightly apprehensive of what may be waiting in the car park. I shouldn't have worried, there were no queues and I just got in my car and drove away - if only it was like this every time!







Tom Booth-Amos won both Motostar races and left Snetterton 2nd in the championship behind City Lifting teammate, Jake Arthur.











Cameron Horsman, Motostar, currently 5th in the Motostar standard class.









Sam Burman and Edmund Best during warm up.









John Hopkins, Moto Rapido Ducati, got up to third position in the second Superbike race before dropping to 5th due to front tyre problems .









Jason O'Halloran, Honda Racing, scored two third places.









Josh Brookes, Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha, second in both races. Leading from the start of the second race I thought a win was on the cards but Shane Byrne edged him out to win by 0.686 seconds.









Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW, left Snetterton in 6th place of the championship.











Am I the only one who finds Big Ed slightly scary?









Tom Neave and Dan Stamper at the start of the Superstock 600 race. Neave went on to win, Stamper finishing 3rd.