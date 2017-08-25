British Superbikes, Cadwell Park 18-20th August 2017
Linfoot finds himself on the wet grass
To avoid running across the track he lays the bike down and…
narrowly misses the following riders
Apparently uninjured …
the marshals collect the Fireblade
No real damage to the fireblade but his finger injury meant he had to sit out Race 2
Race 2 winner James Ellison leaving the pits during qualifying
British F1 Sidecar champions Ryan Charlwood and Rick Stevens never made the grid in Race 1 due to an electrical problem and got caught in someone else's crash in the second race.
Ricky and Ryan during practice
Chris Walker and passenger Ashley Hawes crashed heavily on Friday at Mansfield.
Hawes had soft tissue damage but Walker suffered a broken nose and T4 vertebrae. The force of the impact is obvious.
Local Motostar rider Sam Burman recorded a personal best lap of Cadwell finishing 13th, 10th in class after starting from 25th