British Superbikes, Cadwell Park 18-20th August 2017

25/08/17 20:50
A strange weekend where a number of riders had unexpected problems. Notably, Josh Brookes was unable to get a decent setup and had to settle for 12th and 7th places. Shane Byrne was never entirely happy with the feel of his Ducati and retired in Race 2 with a mechanical fault. Dan Linfoot was pushed onto the grass and had to ditch his Honda to avoid colliding with following riders but unfortunately hurt his fingers as he fell preventing him from taking part in Race 2.

Dan Linfoot on the grass

Linfoot finds himself on the wet grass

Dan Linfoot Laying Bike down

To avoid running across the track he lays the bike down and…


Dan Linfoot Crash

narrowly misses the following riders

Dan Linfoot Crash

Apparently uninjured …

Dan Linfoot Crash

the marshals collect the Fireblade

Dan Linfoot Honda Fireblade

No real damage to the fireblade but his finger injury meant he had to sit out Race 2

James Ellison

Race 2 winner James Ellison leaving the pits during qualifying

Ryan Charlwood and Rick Stevens

British F1 Sidecar champions Ryan Charlwood and Rick Stevens never made the grid in Race 1 due to an electrical problem and got caught in someone else's crash in the second race.


ricky and ryan

Ricky and Ryan during practice


Walker and Hawes sidecar

Chris Walker and passenger Ashley Hawes crashed heavily on Friday at Mansfield.

Walker and Hawes sidecar

Hawes had soft tissue damage but Walker suffered a broken nose and T4 vertebrae. The force of the impact is obvious.



burman

Local Motostar rider Sam Burman recorded a personal best lap of Cadwell finishing 13th, 10th in class after starting from 25th

