British Superbikes, Cadwell Park 18-20th August 2017

Linfoot finds himself on the wet grass To avoid running across the track he lays the bike down and…

A strange weekend where a number of riders had unexpected problems. Notably, Josh Brookes was unable to get a decent setup and had to settle for 12th and 7th places. Shane Byrne was never entirely happy with the feel of his Ducati and retired in Race 2 with a mechanical fault. Dan Linfoot was pushed onto the grass and had to ditch his Honda to avoid colliding with following riders but unfortunately hurt his fingers as he fell preventing him from taking part in Race 2.







narrowly misses the following riders







Apparently uninjured …







the marshals collect the Fireblade







No real damage to the fireblade but his finger injury meant he had to sit out Race 2







Race 2 winner James Ellison leaving the pits during qualifying









British F1 Sidecar champions Ryan Charlwood and Rick Stevens never made the grid in Race 1 due to an electrical problem and got caught in someone else's crash in the second race.









Ricky and Ryan during practice









Chris Walker and passenger Ashley Hawes crashed heavily on Friday at Mansfield.









Hawes had soft tissue damage but Walker suffered a broken nose and T4 vertebrae. The force of the impact is obvious.











Local Motostar rider Sam Burman recorded a personal best lap of Cadwell finishing 13th, 10th in class after starting from 25th