Auto 66 TT Warm up races Cadwell Park 19th March 2017

20/03/17 20:36
Cadwell Park was a chilly but dry setting for the Auto 66 Clubs first meeting of the year. Overcast for long periods and struggling for light particularly in the Hall Bends area I had to wind up the ISO setting higher than I like. Overall a good days racing and an opportunity for me to brush the dust off my camera for the coming season.


aaron staniforth Honda

Aaron Staniforth Honda CBR 1000

Tom Neave Kawasaki ZX6R

Tom Neave Kawasaki ZX6R

blackstock and rosney LCR Suzuki 600

Blackstock / Rosney LCR Suzuki 600

Lee Crawford Suzuki 600

Lee Crawford LCR Suzuki 600

Rikki Mcgovern Honda RVF400 vs Tom Saville Kawasaki ZXR400

Rikki Mcgovern Honda RVF400 vs Tom Saville Kawasaki ZXR400

Mark Goodings ZX10R

Mark Goodings Kawasaki ZX10R

Tags: , ,

