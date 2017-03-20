Auto 66 TT Warm up races Cadwell Park 19th March 2017
Cadwell Park was a chilly but dry setting for the Auto 66 Clubs first meeting of the year. Overcast for long periods and struggling for light particularly in the Hall Bends area I had to wind up the ISO setting higher than I like. Overall a good days racing and an opportunity for me to brush the dust off my camera for the coming season.
Aaron Staniforth Honda CBR 1000
Tom Neave Kawasaki ZX6R
Blackstock / Rosney LCR Suzuki 600
Lee Crawford LCR Suzuki 600
Rikki Mcgovern Honda RVF400 vs Tom Saville Kawasaki ZXR400
Mark Goodings Kawasaki ZX10R
