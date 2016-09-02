British Superbikes Cadwell Park. 28 August 2016





August Bank Holiday and another round of British Superbikes at Cadwell Park, my local track. It's my favourite race series and track let down only by the scramble to escape the car park at the end of the day. It wasn't too bad this year I managed the 50 yards or so in a little over half an hour.







Michael Laverty, Tyco BMW during practice.





Lavertys teammate Christian Iddon crashed out in Q2 - the start of a disastrous weekend for him. He also crashed in both races.





Iddon, shaken but uninjured gets to his feet on the infield……





….. the bike slid outfield picking up lots of turf on its way





Jason O'Halloran who grabbed a third and a second with Jenny Tinmouth in the trade area





The Monster stand was as popular as ever…





…not hard to see why!





Leon Hallam, who set the fastest ever lap of Cadwell to claim pole, James Ellison…





and John Hopkins amongst others signed an awful lot of autographs

