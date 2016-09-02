Motorsports Photography Blog
alanmedlock.com

British Superbikes Cadwell Park. 28 August 2016

02/09/16 19:41

Ducati Trioptions paddock

August Bank Holiday and another round of British Superbikes at Cadwell Park, my local track. It's my favourite race series and track let down only by the scramble to escape the car park at the end of the day. It wasn't too bad this year I managed the 50 yards or so in a little over half an hour.


Michael Laverty BMW
Michael Laverty, Tyco BMW during practice.

Christian Iddon BMW crash
Lavertys teammate Christian Iddon crashed out in Q2 - the start of a disastrous weekend for him. He also crashed in both races.

Christian Iddon BMW crash
Iddon, shaken but uninjured gets to his feet on the infield……

Marshalls pick up Christian Iddons BMW
….. the bike slid outfield picking up lots of turf on its way

Jason O'Halloran and Jenny Tinmouth
Jason O'Halloran who grabbed a third and a second with Jenny Tinmouth in the trade area

Monster energy drink girls
The Monster stand was as popular as ever…

Monster energy drink girl
…not hard to see why!

Leon Haslam and James Ellison
Leon Hallam, who set the fastest ever lap of Cadwell to claim pole, James Ellison…

John Hopkins
and John Hopkins amongst others signed an awful lot of autographs

Tags: , ,

blog comments powered by Disqus