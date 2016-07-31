British Superbikes Snetterton. 10 July 2016
31/07/16 17:09
First time at Snetterton for many years and I was greatly impressed with the whole layout and facilities. In particular the MCE BSB Victory Circle was a brilliant idea allowing fans to witness post race interviews of the riders by Matt Roberts, James Haydon and Jamie Whitam. Hopefully this will become a regular BSB feature.
The BSB grid is always a busy place
Michael Laverty showing no nerves
Shakey Byrne gives James Haydon his thoughts for the race
Michael Laverty on the Tyco BMW gets ready for the race
A last minute adjustment on the beautifully turned out Be Wiser Ducati
Leon Haslam at the ready.
Dan Linfoot gets all the information he needs
They just seem to get younger and younger!
On display outside Honda hospitality the highly desirable Honda RC213V-S
