British Superbikes Snetterton. 10 July 2016

31/07/16 17:09
First time at Snetterton for many years and I was greatly impressed with the whole layout and facilities. In particular the MCE BSB Victory Circle was a brilliant idea allowing fans to witness post race interviews of the riders by Matt Roberts, James Haydon and Jamie Whitam. Hopefully this will become a regular BSB feature.


snetterton BSB grid
The BSB grid is always a busy place

Laverty Tyco BMW
Michael Laverty showing no nerves

Shane shakey Byrne grid interview
Shakey Byrne gives James Haydon his thoughts for the race

laverty Tyco BMW
Michael Laverty on the Tyco BMW gets ready for the race

Shane Byrne Be Wiser Ducati
A last minute adjustment on the beautifully turned out Be Wiser Ducati

Leon Haslam Kawasaki
Leon Haslam at the ready.

Dan Linfoot
Dan Linfoot gets all the information he needs

Matt Roberts interviews young rider
They just seem to get younger and younger!

Honda RC213V-S
On display outside Honda hospitality the highly desirable Honda RC213V-S

