I forgot to post these images taken on my iPhone at the end of April. The event was the Classic Car and Bike Rally held in Church Square, Scunthorpe town centre and I thought I'd drop by for a quick look. The last thing I expected to see amongst the Morris Minors was a Honda RC213V-S!





One of only 250







Lots of carbon fibre







The Brembo Brakes are the same as the MotoGP bike apart from the carbon brake discs and pads.







The level of detail is amazing - then again it should be for the price.

