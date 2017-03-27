Thundersport GB Championship Donington Park 26 March 2017

After nearly freezing to death at the BSB test day mid week, Sundays Thundersport GB event was a pleasant change with clear blue skies for most of the day. The racing didn't disappoint either and the program reported 394 riders competing over the weekend. Theres something about the atmosphere in the paddock (in a good way!) at a Thundersport GB meeting and the organisation looks spot on.I watched the first race infield at Redgate and decided to move to the Craner Curves for Race 2 - Golden Era Supersport and Steelsport. The race was hardly underway when there was a spectacular accident as Adam Darnell lost the bikes rear - the way it went down looked a little odd . I quickly started firing as the accident unfolded and more riders got involved. Sparklight team-mate Chris Hellewell with nowhere to go took a nasty fall and the Yamaha of Karl Foster cartwheeled at some speed and distance, narrowly missing Adam Darnell. Fortunately and surprisingly no-one suffered any serious injury.











































