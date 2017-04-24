Motorsports Photography Blog
MSVR Cadwell Park 23 April 2017

Another visit to Cadwell Park on Sunday the second day of the MSVR 2 day event. In nice bright sunny conditions it was surprising how few spectators had turned out although I suspect that Saturday was the busier day.


Ashley Dibden. Dallara F301
Ashley Dibden, winner in both Monoposto races. Dallara F301

Chris Hodgen. Dallara F304
Chris Hodgen, Monoposto runner up. Dallara F304

Start of the Toyo Tires Production BMW Race

Matthew Swaffer BMW 320
Matthew Swaffer, winner of both Toyo Tires BMW races. BMW 320

Ross Stoner BMW 320i
Ross Stoner. BMW 320i

BMW safety car
Safety car - Too Tires BMW race

Paul Laurie Toyota MR2 Mk1
Paul Laurie takes to the grass exiting Coppice. Toyota MR2 Mk1

peter higton MR2 Mk1
Peter Higton retires his MR2 after some unwanted attention between the Gooseneck and Mansfield.

Gareth Baxter rejoins the race in his MR2 Mk1
Gareth Baxter rejoins the race in his MR2 Mk1

MR2 race
Three abreast into Mansfield doesn't usually end happily but somehow they all managed it.

Doug Carter. Radical PR6
Doug Carter, easy winner of both MSVR All-Comer races. Radical PR6

Ian McDonald. Radical SR1
Ian McDonald. Radical SR1

