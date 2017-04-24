MSVR Cadwell Park 23 April 2017

Another visit to Cadwell Park on Sunday the second day of the MSVR 2 day event. In nice bright sunny conditions it was surprising how few spectators had turned out although I suspect that Saturday was the busier day.





Ashley Dibden, winner in both Monoposto races. Dallara F301





Chris Hodgen, Monoposto runner up. Dallara F304





Start of the Toyo Tires Production BMW Race





Matthew Swaffer, winner of both Toyo Tires BMW races. BMW 320





Ross Stoner. BMW 320i





Safety car - Too Tires BMW race





Paul Laurie takes to the grass exiting Coppice. Toyota MR2 Mk1





Peter Higton retires his MR2 after some unwanted attention between the Gooseneck and Mansfield.





Gareth Baxter rejoins the race in his MR2 Mk1





Three abreast into Mansfield doesn't usually end happily but somehow they all managed it.





Doug Carter, easy winner of both MSVR All-Comer races. Radical PR6





Ian McDonald. Radical SR1

