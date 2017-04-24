MSVR Cadwell Park 23 April 2017
Another visit to Cadwell Park on Sunday the second day of the MSVR 2 day event. In nice bright sunny conditions it was surprising how few spectators had turned out although I suspect that Saturday was the busier day.
Ashley Dibden, winner in both Monoposto races. Dallara F301
Chris Hodgen, Monoposto runner up. Dallara F304
Start of the Toyo Tires Production BMW Race
Matthew Swaffer, winner of both Toyo Tires BMW races. BMW 320
Ross Stoner. BMW 320i
Safety car - Too Tires BMW race
Paul Laurie takes to the grass exiting Coppice. Toyota MR2 Mk1
Peter Higton retires his MR2 after some unwanted attention between the Gooseneck and Mansfield.
Gareth Baxter rejoins the race in his MR2 Mk1
Three abreast into Mansfield doesn't usually end happily but somehow they all managed it.
Doug Carter, easy winner of both MSVR All-Comer races. Radical PR6
Ian McDonald. Radical SR1
