New Season - New Site Design

I got tired of the old site design and I've updated it to a fresher, modern design before the season starts. I've also added a little more detail to the my Honda VFR400 NC24 rebuild and updated the photos especially regarding the front forks which are often a source of confusion. I'll be updating the progress of my other bike, a VFR750F RC36 which is coming along nicely and should be finished by spring.







Since the photograph was taken I've fitted Motad pipes, Delkavic end can with high level link, seat and tank in Lapis Blue. I'm collecting matching plastics in good condition - only the lower fairing panels needed now.